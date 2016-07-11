July 11 Royal Nickel Corp:

* announces $2 mln flow-through financing to fund qiqavik 2016 gold exploration program

* Says Intends To Complete A Non Brokered private placement of up to 3.95 million flow-through shares at $0.51 per flow-through share Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)