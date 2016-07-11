July 11 Jacksonville Bancorp Inc :

* Jacksonville Bancorp, Inc. announces financial results at and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2016

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.43

* Net interest income increased $36,000 to $2.6 million during Q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)