July 11 Goldeye Explorations Ltd :

* Goldeye explorations agrees to be acquired by Treasury Metals

* Deal shall consist of issuance of common shares in capital of Treasury for 100% of issued and outstanding common shares of co

* Exchange ratio for deal of 0.100 Treasury shares for each GoldEye common share held Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)