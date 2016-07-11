BRIEF-Yamada Denki's sales seen down 4 pct for nine months ended Dec. - Nikkei
* Yamada Denki's operating profit apparently rose about 10 percent on the year to around 47 billion yen for the nine months ended December - Nikkei
July 11 Alcoa Inc :
* Alcoa reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.09
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.15 excluding items
* Q2 revenue $5.3 billion versus i/b/e/s view $5.2 billion
* 2016 packaging market is projected to grow 1 to 3 percent
* In automotive, alcoa continues to forecast global automotive production growth of 1 to 4 percent for 2016
* 2016 global building and construction market projected to grow at 4 to 6 percent
* Alcoa inc says for 2016 growth in heavy duty truck, trailer and bus market in europe and china is expected to be offset by continued production declines in north america
* Forecasting improvement in second half of 2016 as new platforms ramp up, and a strong 2017 for global aerospace market
* Company projects a global alumina deficit of 1.5 million metric tons for 2016
* Large commercial aircraft deliveries expected to rise 6 percent in second half of 2016 compared to first
* Q2 average realized price $1,849 per metric ton of aluminum versus $2,180 per metric ton
* Intends to make future announcements regarding company developments and financial performance through its website
* Alcoa inc sees global production outlook for commercial transportation market at negative 4 to negative 1 percent for 2016
* Forecasts full-year 2016 large commercial; aircraft deliveries to be flat to up 3 percent, followed by "strong" double-digit growth in 2017
* Alcoa inc says q2 alumina production 3,316 KMT versus. 3,977 KMT last year
* Says Inventories At Q2-End $3,438 million versus $3,549 million at Q1-end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* JX Holdings likely will achieve around 300 billion yen ($2.62 billion) in pretax profit for the fiscal year ending in March - Nikkei