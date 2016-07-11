BRIEF-Yamada Denki's sales seen down 4 pct for nine months ended Dec. - Nikkei
* Yamada Denki's operating profit apparently rose about 10 percent on the year to around 47 billion yen for the nine months ended December - Nikkei
July 11 Line Corp :
* Line announces pricing of initial public offering
* Pricing of its ipo of 35 million shares consisting of 22 million ADSS offered in u.s. And outside Japan at ¥3,300 per share or $32.84 per ads
* Pricing of its initial public offering of 35 million shares consisting of 13 million shares of common stock offered in japan at ¥3,300 per share
* Line corp says its adss are expected to begin trading on new york stock exchange on july 14, 2016 under symbol "ln"
* Line announces pricing of initial public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Yamada Denki's operating profit apparently rose about 10 percent on the year to around 47 billion yen for the nine months ended December - Nikkei
Jan 30 Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein became the first major Wall Street leader to speak out against President Donald Trump's order to halt arrivals from several Muslim-majority countries.
* JX Holdings likely will achieve around 300 billion yen ($2.62 billion) in pretax profit for the fiscal year ending in March - Nikkei