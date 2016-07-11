July 11 Hcp Inc :

* hcp announces CEO transition

* Hcp announces ceo transition

* Says michael d. Mckee appointed interim ceo

* Says michael d. Mckee appointed interim ceo

* Says michael d. Mckee appointed interim ceo

* Board of directors will initiate process of appointing a permanent CEO, which is expected to take between three and six months

* Lauralee Martin leaves hcp and its board

* Expects to record a severance charge of approximately $0.03 per diluted share in Q3 of 2016 related to Martin's departure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)