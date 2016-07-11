BRIEF-Yamada Denki's sales seen down 4 pct for nine months ended Dec. - Nikkei
* Yamada Denki's operating profit apparently rose about 10 percent on the year to around 47 billion yen for the nine months ended December - Nikkei
July 11 Quotient Ltd :
* Quotient Limited provides update on the Mosaiq(tm) development plan and reports preliminary fiscal first quarter 2017 revenues
* For three months ended June 30, 2016, quotient's total revenue and product sales are expected to be approximately $5.7 million
* Product sales in q1 of fiscal 2017 were previously expected to be within range of $4.7 to $5.2 million, compared with $4.9 million in q1
* European field trials for mosaiq blood grouping consumable, initial mosaiq serological disease screening consumable now planned to start in nov
* European field trials for mosaiq blood grouping consumable, initial mosaiq serological disease expected to be reported in q1 of calendar 2017
* Validation process also identified minor factory modification needed to control humidity levels during final assembly of mosaiq consumables Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Yamada Denki's operating profit apparently rose about 10 percent on the year to around 47 billion yen for the nine months ended December - Nikkei
Jan 30 Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein became the first major Wall Street leader to speak out against President Donald Trump's order to halt arrivals from several Muslim-majority countries.
* JX Holdings likely will achieve around 300 billion yen ($2.62 billion) in pretax profit for the fiscal year ending in March - Nikkei