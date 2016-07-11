BRIEF-Yamada Denki's sales seen down 4 pct for nine months ended Dec. - Nikkei
* Yamada Denki's operating profit apparently rose about 10 percent on the year to around 47 billion yen for the nine months ended December - Nikkei
July 11 Fxcm Inc :
* Fxcm reports monthly metrics
* Average retail customer trading volume per day of $12.5 billion in june 2016, 2% lower than may 2016 and 24% lower than june 2015
* June retail customer trading volume of $275 billion in june 2016, 24% lower than june 2015
* Average of 585,295 retail client trades per day in june 2016, 6% higher than may 2016 and 4% higher than june 2015
* Retail customer trading volume for q2 2016 was $842 billion, 10% lower than q1 2016
* Active accounts of 178,444 as of june 30, 2016, an increase of 544, or 0.3%, from may 31, 2016
* Institutional customer trading volume for q2 2016 was $182 billion 70% higher than q2 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* JX Holdings likely will achieve around 300 billion yen ($2.62 billion) in pretax profit for the fiscal year ending in March - Nikkei