BRIEF-Yamada Denki's sales seen down 4 pct for nine months ended Dec. - Nikkei
* Yamada Denki's operating profit apparently rose about 10 percent on the year to around 47 billion yen for the nine months ended December - Nikkei
July 11 Alon Usa Energy
* Alon USA energy, inc. Provides update on the activities of its special committee to review strategic alternatives
* Since its formation, special committee has reviewed a number of strategic alternatives, including a potential business combination with delek
* Special committee has set no timetable for strategic review process and has not made a decision to pursue any particular transaction
* Special committee retained J.P. Morgan as financial advisor and gibson dunn as legal advisor to assist in assessment of strategic alternatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Jan 30 Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein became the first major Wall Street leader to speak out against President Donald Trump's order to halt arrivals from several Muslim-majority countries.
* JX Holdings likely will achieve around 300 billion yen ($2.62 billion) in pretax profit for the fiscal year ending in March - Nikkei