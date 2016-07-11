July 11 Cube Hydro Carolinas Llc:

* Cube Hydro Carolinas, an affiliate of Cube Hydro Partners, reaches agreement to acquire hydroelectric plants on the Yadkin river in north Carolina from Alcoa Power Generating Inc.

* Four facilities total 215 MW and are expected to produce nearly 800,000 megawatt-hours (MWH) of clean electricity per year Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)