July 12 Crescita Therapeutics
* Provides an update on its immunology group wind down
* Effective July 11, 2016, company sold its manufacturing
facility based in Germany that produces active ingredient in
WF10 AND Oxoferin
* Says divestiture is part of company's plan to reduce its
cash burn
* Says will no longer be funding ongoing operating losses of
immunology group
* Says will realize a significant monthly cost savings
* There will be additional future savings as company
completes its planned wind-down of immunology group operations
* Says is also continuing orderly closure of its Leipzig
office which it expects to complete in Q3 of 2016
* When restructuring is complete later in 2016, company
expects to have a reduced cash burn, significant cash and no
debt.
