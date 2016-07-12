July 12 Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp

* Invivo therapeutics announces update on the inspire study and fda approval of expansion of the study to 20 evaluable patients

* Announced that 9th and 10th patients have been implanted with neuro-spinal scaffold in inspire study

* 10Th patient died from a stroke several days after implantation procedure

* Cause of death was deemed to be unrelated to neuro-spinal scaffold or implantation procedure

* Says fda has approved enrollment of additional patients to allow for 20 evaluable patients in inspire study

* Invivo therapeutics holdings corp says fda also recommended that invivo include a control arm in study as part of a study design consideration