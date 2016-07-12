July 12 SPX Flow Inc
* SPX Flow announces amendment to $1.35 billion senior
secured credit facilities
* Amendment ncreases maximum consolidated leverage ratio for
any period of four consecutive fiscal quarters to 4.0x
* An amendment increases maximum consolidated leverage ratio
for any period of four consecutive fiscal quarters to 4.0x
* Previous maximum consolidated leverage ratio was 3.25x
* In connection with increased leverage ratio, co has agreed
to pledge certain assets as collateral under agreement
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)