BRIEF-Prestige Brands Holdings says entered amendment to term loan agreement - Sec filing
* On Jan 26, co and unit prestige brands, inc entered amendment to term loan credit agreement - Sec filing
July 12 AAR Corp :
* AAR reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.32 from continuing operations
* Sees FY 2017 sales $1.7 billion to $1.8 billion
* Q4 sales $458.2 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.30 to $1.40 from continuing operations
* "Similar to fiscal year 2016, we expect a seasonally low Q1 of fiscal year 2017"
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.34
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.97, revenue view $1.78 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue view $452.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* On Jan 26, co and unit prestige brands, inc entered amendment to term loan credit agreement - Sec filing
* Standing Rock Tribe says will take legal action (Adds additional details, statement from Standing Rock, byline)
SANTIAGO, Feb 1 Workers at BHP Billiton's Chilean mine Escondida, the world's biggest copper mine, have voted to reject a company wage offer and go on strike, the union said in the early hours of Wednesday.