July 12 Tumi Holdings Inc :

* Tumi Holdings announces stockholder adoption of the merger agreement with Samsonite International S.A.

* Approximately 96.8% of votes cast at today's special meeting of stockholders voted in favor of adoption of merger agreement

* Upon completion of merger, tumi's stockholders to receive $26.75 in cash, without interest, for each share of tumi's stock owned Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)