* Posera announces appointment of Mr. Dan Poirier as chief executive officer
July 12 Perkinelmer Prices Offering Of Euro
* Denominated senior notes
* Perkinelmer prices offering of euro-denominated senior notes
* Priced offering of eur500 million aggregate principal amount of 1.875% senior notes due 2026 at an issue price of 99.118% of principal amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Filed settlement to its electric security plan pending at public utilities commission of Ohio
* Horace Mann chief financial officer Dwayne D. Hallman to take medical leave; Bret A. Conklin named acting chief financial officer