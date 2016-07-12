July 12 Horizon Bancorp

* Horizon Bancorp and CNB Bancorp announce the signing of a merger agreement

* Stockholders of CNB Bancorp will receive cash consideration consisting of a special dividend

* Stockholders of CNB Bancorp will also receive an amount to be paid by horizon equal to 120% of remaining capital

* Horizon will acquire CNB Bancorp, parent company of central national bank and trust company