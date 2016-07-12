July 12 Wells Fargo & Co :

* Wells Fargo's Carrie Tolstedt to retire at year's end; Mary Mack to succeed her as head of community banking effective July 31

Carrie Tolstedt, company's head of community banking, has decided to retire at year's end