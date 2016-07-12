July 12 Roxgold Inc

* Roxgold reports production results for period ending june 30, 2016 and announces 14,482 ounces of gold poured in first six weeks of production

* Qtrly gold production totalled 14,482 ounces

* Roxgold inc says remains on track to declare commercial production in q3 of 2016