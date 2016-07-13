BRIEF-Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman announces settlement with Devry Education
* Settlement with for-profit education company Devry Education Group Inc and its subsidiaries
July 12 Tesla Exploration Ltd
* Provides update to credit facility negotiations
* Says it has received notification that current agreement with UK and Canadian lenders has been extended to July 13, 2016
Source text:
Further company coverage:
* Settlement with for-profit education company Devry Education Group Inc and its subsidiaries
* Shares down about 5 pct in premarket trade (Adds analyst comment, background, updates shares)
Jan 31 Steelmaker Nucor Corp reported a 14.5 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, as its steel mill shipments increased.