July 13 Diamondback Energy Inc
* Diamondback energy, inc. Announces accretive entry into
the delaware basin, increases 2016 production outlook and
provides operational update
* Diamondback energy inc says deal valued at $560 million
* Diamondback is increasing its 2016 production guidance to
a range of 38.0 to 40.0 mboe/d
* To acquire leasehold interests and related assets in
southern delaware basin
* Increasing its 2016 capital expenditure guidance to $350
to $425 million
* Company is decreasing its full year 2016 lease operating
expense ("loe") guidance to $5.50 to $6.25 per boe
* If commodity prices continue to strengthen, diamondback
could add a fifth rig in q4 of 2016
* Intends to finance acquisitions through combination of
cash on hand and proceeds from one or more capital markets
transactions
