BRIEF-Camden National Corp reports Q4 EPS $2.57
* Camden national corporation reports 2016 net income of $40.1 million and earnings per share of $2.57
July 13 Medical Properties Trust Inc:
* Medical Properties Trust announces public offering of $500 million of senior notes due 2026
* To use net proceeds to fund redemption of all of $450 million aggregate principal amount of their existing 6.875% senior notes due 2021
* Intend to use remaining net proceeds to repay borrowings made under operating partnership's revolving credit facility
* Charles River Associates acquires C1 Consulting, a life sciences strategy consulting firm
* Charles River Associates acquires C1 Consulting, a life sciences strategy consulting firm

* CBS Corp - Winfrey will make her first appearance on CBS News' sunday night broadcast '60 Minutes' this fall