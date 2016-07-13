BRIEF-3D Systems to transform digital dentistry with acquisition of NextDent
* 3D Systems Corp - expects acquisition to be immediately accretive to its non-gaap earnings per share and cash generation
July 13 Agrofresh Solutions Inc
* Agrofresh signs strategic global distribution agreement with Botanocap
* Botanocap products will be marketed globally by Agrofresh
* Says company will also explore opportunities in Australia, New Zealand and Asia
* Sales are expected to begin in as soon as one to two years
* Additional planned registrations will be sought to allow broad commercialization, with initial focus on markets in Usa,Latin America,Europe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Radware Ltd says company expects acquisition to be immaterial to its 2017 revenues
* Canon says needs to prioritise investment for its own growth