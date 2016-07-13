BRIEF-Camden National Corp reports Q4 EPS $2.57
* Camden national corporation reports 2016 net income of $40.1 million and earnings per share of $2.57
July 13 Loxo Oncology Inc
* Loxo Oncology Receives Breakthrough Therapy Designation From U.S. Food And Drug Administration For LOXO 101
* Remain on track to provide an enrollment update regarding loxo-101 phase 2 trial in second half of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* Camden national corporation reports 2016 net income of $40.1 million and earnings per share of $2.57
* Charles River Associates acquires C1 Consulting, a life sciences strategy consulting firm
* CBS Corp - Winfrey will make her first appearance on CBS News' sunday night broadcast '60 Minutes' this fall Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: