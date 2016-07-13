BRIEF-Charles River Associates acquires C1 Consulting
* Charles River Associates acquires C1 Consulting, a life sciences strategy consulting firm
July 13 Logansport Financial Corp
* Reports net earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2016
* Quarterly earnings per share $0.80 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Charles River Associates acquires C1 Consulting, a life sciences strategy consulting firm
* CBS Corp - Winfrey will make her first appearance on CBS News' sunday night broadcast '60 Minutes' this fall Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* OTI receives purchase order for first installment of 10,000 cashless payment systems sale into Japanese market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: