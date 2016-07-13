BRIEF-Tolima Gold says amendment of debentures extends maturity date
* Tolima Gold Inc - amendment of debentures extends maturity date of debentures from January 31, 2017 to April 30, 2017
July 13 Davita Healthcare Partners Inc:
* Davita appoints Phyllis R. Yale to board of directors
* Has expanded size of its board of directors from 10 to 11 members
* Everbridge announces critical event management and acquisition of IDV Solutions
* Announces today that it has entered into a $25 million revolving credit facility provided by Seadrill, its majority shareholder, and maturing March 31, 2017