BRIEF-Tolima Gold says amendment of debentures extends maturity date
Tolima Gold Inc - amendment of debentures extends maturity date of debentures from January 31, 2017 to April 30, 2017
July 13 Csx Corp
* CSX corporation announces second quarter earnings
* Q2 earnings per share $0.47
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Revenue for quarter declined 12 percent, driven primarily by an overall 9 percent volume decline that impacted nearly all markets
* Continues to expect 2016 full-year earnings per share to decline
* Continues to expect 2016 full-year earnings per share to decline

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Everbridge announces critical event management and acquisition of IDV Solutions
* Announces today that it has entered into a $25 million revolving credit facility provided by Seadrill, its majority shareholder, and maturing March 31, 2017