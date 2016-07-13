July 13 Yum Brands Inc :
* Reports second-quarter GAAP operating profit growth of
32%; delivered core operating profit growth of 7%; raises
full-year core operating profit growth guidance to at least 14%
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.81
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Raises full-year core operating profit growth guidance to
at least 14%
* On track to finalize China separation with targeted
completion date around October 31, 2016
* Foreign currency translation negatively impacted operating
profit by $16 million
* Yum Brands Inc qtrly total revenue $3,008 million versus
$3,105 million
* Yum Brands Inc qtrly total revenue from China division
$1,588 million versus $1,636 million
* To raise full-year core operating profit growth forecast
to at least 14% from 12% previously
* To raise full-year core operating profit growth forecast
given strong first-half results and current trends in China
* "Outside of China, challenging industry conditions in U.S.
contributed to soft sales results"
* Q2 worldwide system sales grew 3 percent
* Outside China, three brand divisions in "on track to
deliver against their full-year core operating profit growth
targets"
* "China division is off to a good start in Q3 for both KFC
and Pizza Hut casual dining"
* Q2 earnings per share $0.75 excluding items
* "Plan to return a significant amount of capital to
shareholders both prior to and after spin"
* Q2 revenue view $3.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
