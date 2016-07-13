July 13 Xl Group Plc
* Xl group plc announces its second quarter 2016 preliminary
loss estimate for natural catastrophes
* Preliminary net loss estimate in q2 of 2016 of
approximately $240 million
* Preliminary estimate is pretax,net of
reinsurance,reinstatement premiums; split about $100 million in
insurance segment, $140 million in reinsurance segment
* Losses contributing to estimate include wildfires in
canada, flooding in europe, earthquakes in japan and
ecuador,hailstorms in united states
* Natural catastrophe events are estimated to result in
losses to (re)insurance industry in excess of $16 billion in q2
of 2016
* Wildfires in and around fort mcmurray, alberta canada,
accounts for approximately $120 million of company's q2
preliminary loss estimate
