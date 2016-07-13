July 13 Xl Group Plc

* Xl group plc announces its second quarter 2016 preliminary loss estimate for natural catastrophes

* Preliminary net loss estimate in q2 of 2016 of approximately $240 million

* Xl group plc says preliminary net loss estimate in q2 of 2016 of approximately $240 million relating to natural catastrophes

* Preliminary estimate is pretax,net of reinsurance,reinstatement premiums; split about $100 million in insurance segment, $140 million in reinsurance segment

* Losses contributing to estimate include wildfires in canada, flooding in europe, earthquakes in japan and ecuador,hailstorms in united states

* Natural catastrophe events are estimated to result in losses to (re)insurance industry in excess of $16 billion in q2 of 2016

* Wildfires in and around fort mcmurray, alberta canada, accounts for approximately $120 million of company's q2 preliminary loss estimate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )