July 13 Manning & Napier Inc

* Manning & napier, inc. Announces the resignation of james mikolaichik, cfo

* Mikolaichik has decided to accept an opportunity outside asset management industry

* Mikolaichik will continue in his position while working closely with management and board to implement an appropriate transition process