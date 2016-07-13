BRIEF-Manpowergroup sees Q1 2017 gross profit margin 16.6-16.8 pct
* Manpowergroup sees Q1 2017 gross profit margin 16.6-16.8 percent - SEC filing
July 13 Summit Materials Inc :
* Summit Materials announces secondary offering of common stock
* Says offering 12.5 million shares
* ExxonMobil earns $7.8 billion in 2016; $1.7 billion during fourth quarter
* Pinnacle Foods Inc completes pricing for previously-announced refinancing