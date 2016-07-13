July 13 Aptargroup Inc :

* Aptargroup declares quarterly dividend; CEO Stephen Hagge to retire at end of the year

* President and ceo stephen hagge has informed board of directors that he plans to retire at end of year

* Hagge intends to continue to serve as a director of Aptargroup

* Board is conducting a formal evaluation of internal and external candidates before naming a successor

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share