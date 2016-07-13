BRIEF-Manpowergroup sees Q1 2017 gross profit margin 16.6-16.8 pct
* Manpowergroup sees Q1 2017 gross profit margin 16.6-16.8 percent - SEC filing
July 13 Ashland Inc
* Ashland Inc. Announces pricing of senior notes offering by valvoline finco two llc
* Pricing of an offering by valvoline finco two llc of $375 million aggregate principal amount of 5.5% senior notes due 2024
* Valvoline Finco intends to transfer net proceeds of offering to Ashland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Manpowergroup sees Q1 2017 gross profit margin 16.6-16.8 percent - SEC filing
* ExxonMobil earns $7.8 billion in 2016; $1.7 billion during fourth quarter
* Pinnacle Foods Inc completes pricing for previously-announced refinancing