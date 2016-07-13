BRIEF-Manpowergroup sees Q1 2017 gross profit margin 16.6-16.8 pct
* Manpowergroup sees Q1 2017 gross profit margin 16.6-16.8 percent - SEC filing
July 13 Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc
* Announces pricing of $900 million offering of senior notes
* Says priced an offering of $900 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.625% new senior notes due 2024
* Sale of notes is expected to be completed on or about july 27, 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Manpowergroup sees Q1 2017 gross profit margin 16.6-16.8 percent - SEC filing
* ExxonMobil earns $7.8 billion in 2016; $1.7 billion during fourth quarter
* Pinnacle Foods Inc completes pricing for previously-announced refinancing