July 14 WNS (Holdings) Ltd :
* WNS announces fiscal 2017 first quarter earnings, revises
full year guidance
* Q1 revenue $148 million versus I/B/E/S view $135.4 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $541 million to $569 million
* Qtrly diluted earnings per ads of $0.23
* Qtrly non-GAAP revenue less repair payments of $140.8
million, up 11.3%
* Qtrly adjusted diluted earnings per ADS of $0.45
* Expects 2017 adjusted diluted earnings per ads to be in
range of $1.78 to $1.89
* Updated forecast for fiscal 2017 based on current
visibility levels and exchange rates
* Revised guidance for 2017 reflects growth in revenue less
repair payments of 2% to 7%, or 8% to 14% on a constant currency
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.44, revenue view $135.4
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.93, revenue view $568.6
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
