* BlackRock reports second quarter 2016 diluted EPS of
$4.73, or $4.78 as adjusted
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $4.78
* Q2 earnings per share view $4.77 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share $4.73
* $2 billion of long-term net inflows in Q2 of 2016, and
$126 billion over last twelve months
* Q2 GAAP revenue $2,804 million versus $2,905 million last
year
* Qtrly AUM of $4.9 trillion, up 4% year-over-year and 3%
sequentially
* At quarter-end, cash management AUM increased 28% to
$374.7 billion
* Q2 adjusted operating income $1,179 million versus $1,248
million last year
* Q2 GAAP net income $789 million versus $819 million last
year
* Q2 iShares long-term net inflows of $15.7 billion versus
long-Term net inflows of $10.9 billion last year
* Q2 adjusted net income $797 million versus. $838 million
last year
* BlackRock's Larry Fink - "Our clients are facing
unprecedented challenges as they attempt to navigate current
investment environment"
* Institutional index long-term net outflows of $1.1 billion
for Q2
* BlackRock's Larry Fink says 'market environment is
creating greater opportunities for blackrock to engage with
clients"
* BlackRock's fink says "political and macroeconomic
uncertainty, historically low yields and elevated market
volatility are leading clients to pause"
* Q2 revenue view $2.80 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
