July 14 Clubcorp Holdings Inc
* Clubcorp reports strong second quarter results, announces
promotion of Mark Burnett to president and announces deal to
manage a new business club atop of one world trade center in new
york city
* Q2 revenue $269 million versus I/B/E/S view $273.6 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.085 billion to $1.105 billion
* Q2 net income was $5.8 million, up $6.0 million
* Qtrly same store clubs revenue was up $3.0 million, up
1.2% to $253.7 million
* For fiscal year 2016, company reiterates that it
anticipates adjusted ebitda in range of $242 million to $252
million
