* Colabor Group reports results for the second quarter of 2016

* Consolidated sales were $364.8 million for 84-day period ended June 11, 2016, up from $366.6 million

* Colabor Group Inc quarterly earnings per share $0.11

* Once recap process is completed, total-net-debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio for last 12 months to decrease from 6.7 to about 5.1x on pro forma basis

* Agreement will also have advantage of reducing interest expenses by about $3 million per year