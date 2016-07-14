BRIEF-SES and Satcom Global sign an agreement for global ku-band network
SES and Satcom Global sign an agreement for global Ku-band network
July 14 Intema Solutions Inc
* Intema achieves over 481 pct new customer growth in second quarter
* Says applying to TSX venture exchange to amend 9.2 million common share purchase warrants
* Says original expiry date of warrants will be extended for an additional 12 months ending August 8, 2017
Says warrants originally issued in connection with a private placement announced on August 13, 2014
KUALA LUMPUR/BANGKOK, Jan 31 Seeking to capitalise on U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial new travel restrictions, companies and officials in Asia said they would target greater tourism and education ties with Muslims worried about the curbs.
TOKYO, Jan 31 The Bank of Japan plans to buy 410 billion yen ($3.61 billion) of Japanese government bonds with more than five to 10 years to maturity in its market operations next month, returning to its usual amount, the central bank said on Tuesday.