July 14 Intema Solutions Inc

* Intema achieves over 481 pct new customer growth in second quarter

* Says applying to TSX venture exchange to amend 9.2 million common share purchase warrants

* Says original expiry date of warrants will be extended for an additional 12 months ending August 8, 2017

* Says warrants originally issued in connection with a private placement announced on August 13, 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)