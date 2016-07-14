July 14 Skyharbour Resources Ltd
* Skyharbour secures option to acquire 100 pct of Moore Lake
Uranium project from Denison and announces David Cates to join
board of directors
* As part of option agreement, co will issue 18 million
shares, make staged cash payments over five years totaling
$500,000 to denison
* Under option agreement, Skyharbour will become operator of
Moore Lake Project
* David Cates, president and CEO of Denison and Uranium
Participation Corp, will be joining Skyharbour's board
* Co will also incur $3.5 million in exploration
expenditures over five years to complete acquisition of 100 pct
interest in property
* Skyharbour has received board approval for consolidation
of company's issued and outstanding share capital
* Intended consolidation will be on a basis of one
post-consolidation common share for every four pre-consolidation
common shares
* Arranged a non-brokered private placement of up to
13,000,000 units at a price of $0.15 per unit
