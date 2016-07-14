July 14 Great Panther Silver Ltd

* Great Panther Silver reports second quarter 2016 production results

* Qtrly consolidated metal production decreased 5% to 1,037,728 silver equivalent ounces

* Qtrly silver production decreased 17% to 536,726 silver ounces

* Production in Q2 of 2016 was consistent with annual guidance of 4.0 - 4.2 million ag eq oz

* Qtrly gold production increased 13%, to 6,010 gold ounces

* Completing evaluation of Coricancha mine in Peru, continues to review acquisition opportunities in Americas on regular basis

* Production from San Ignacio mine is expected to gradually increase through balance of 2016