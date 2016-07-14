BRIEF-SES and Satcom Global sign an agreement for global ku-band network
* SES and Satcom Global sign an agreement for global Ku-band network Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
July 14 Great Panther Silver Ltd
* Great Panther Silver reports second quarter 2016 production results
* Qtrly consolidated metal production decreased 5% to 1,037,728 silver equivalent ounces
* Qtrly silver production decreased 17% to 536,726 silver ounces
* Production in Q2 of 2016 was consistent with annual guidance of 4.0 - 4.2 million ag eq oz
* Qtrly gold production increased 13%, to 6,010 gold ounces
* Production in Q2 of 2016 was consistent with annual guidance of 4.0 - 4.2 million ag eq oz
* Completing evaluation of Coricancha mine in Peru, continues to review acquisition opportunities in Americas on regular basis
* Production from San Ignacio mine is expected to gradually increase through balance of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SES and Satcom Global sign an agreement for global Ku-band network Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
KUALA LUMPUR/BANGKOK, Jan 31 Seeking to capitalise on U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial new travel restrictions, companies and officials in Asia said they would target greater tourism and education ties with Muslims worried about the curbs.
TOKYO, Jan 31 The Bank of Japan plans to buy 410 billion yen ($3.61 billion) of Japanese government bonds with more than five to 10 years to maturity in its market operations next month, returning to its usual amount, the central bank said on Tuesday.