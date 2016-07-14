BRIEF-SES and Satcom Global sign an agreement for global ku-band network
* SES and Satcom Global sign an agreement for global Ku-band network
July 14 DiamondRock Hospitality Co :
* DiamondRock completes sale of Hilton Garden Inn Chelsea / New York City and provides update on recent dispositions
* Now expects to end year with a projected cash balance in excess of $200 million
* Says completed sale of 821-room Hilton Minneapolis for total consideration of approximately $143 million
* DiamondRock Hospitality Co says company now expects to end year with a projected cash balance in excess of $200 million
* Full year 2016 adjusted EBITDA to reduce by about $12.2 million
* Sales of Hilton Garden Inn Chelsea / New York City and Hilton Minneapolis will reduce 2016 adjusted ffo by $9.6 million
KUALA LUMPUR/BANGKOK, Jan 31 Seeking to capitalise on U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial new travel restrictions, companies and officials in Asia said they would target greater tourism and education ties with Muslims worried about the curbs.
TOKYO, Jan 31 The Bank of Japan plans to buy 410 billion yen ($3.61 billion) of Japanese government bonds with more than five to 10 years to maturity in its market operations next month, returning to its usual amount, the central bank said on Tuesday.