BRIEF-SES and Satcom Global sign an agreement for global ku-band network
July 14 Harsco Corp -
* Harsco provides preliminary second quarter operating results
* Excluding item, Harsco expects adjusted operating income of $41 million for Q2
* Majority of equipment deliveries and related revenue recognition under these contracts are expected in 2017 through 2020
* Previous guidance for Q2 of 2016 included adjusted operating income of $22 million to $27 million
* Company noted that positive expected underlying results can be largely attributed to its metals & minerals segment
* Company concluded it will have a loss on its contracts with sbb in Q2
* Current expectation is that overall outlook for operating income has improved by approximately $20 million from its last update provided in May
* Harsco corp says 2016 guidance range above for operating income translates to a range of $32 million and $52 million on a U.S. GAAP basis
* Majority of equipment deliveries and related revenue recognition under contracts with sbb are expected in 2017 through 2020
* For 2016 expects adjusted operating income, excluding loss provision for contracts in Q2, will exceed previous guidance range of $80 million to $100 million
* Harsco Corp sees EBITDA minus capex margin in m&m segment will roughly double in 2016 compared to periods prior to launch of Project Orion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $367.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $367.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $0.28, revenue view $1.46 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
