July 14 (Reuters) -

* Quaterra announces sale of interest in Herbert Glacier project to joint venture partner Grande Portage

* Quaterra resources says sale of its remaining 35% participating interest in Herbert Glacier project, Alaska, to its JV partner Grande Portage Resources

* Quaterra resources inc says on closing, Grande Portage will issue to Quaterra 1,182,331 shares, equal to 9% of its issued and outstanding common shares Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)