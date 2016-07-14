BRIEF-SES and Satcom Global sign an agreement for global ku-band network
* SES and Satcom Global sign an agreement for global Ku-band network Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
July 14 Crius Energy Trust
* Crius announces 2% distribution increase and confirms third quarter 2016 distributions
* Distributions on units for months of July 2016, August 2016 and September 2016 will be paid at a rate of $0.0619 per unit
* Approved a 2% increase to distributions paid on units of trust representing an annualized increase of $0.0146 per unit Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* SES and Satcom Global sign an agreement for global Ku-band network Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
KUALA LUMPUR/BANGKOK, Jan 31 Seeking to capitalise on U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial new travel restrictions, companies and officials in Asia said they would target greater tourism and education ties with Muslims worried about the curbs.
TOKYO, Jan 31 The Bank of Japan plans to buy 410 billion yen ($3.61 billion) of Japanese government bonds with more than five to 10 years to maturity in its market operations next month, returning to its usual amount, the central bank said on Tuesday.