* Finish line declares quarterly cash dividend, board authorizes new share repurchase plan

* Finish Line Inc says board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share

* Board also authorized a new five million share repurchase plan

* New plan will commence upon completion of current plan which has approximately 600,000 shares remaining