BRIEF-SES and Satcom Global sign an agreement for global ku-band network
SES and Satcom Global sign an agreement for global Ku-band network
July 14 United Continental Holdings Inc :
* United Airlines reaches non-prosecution agreement in Port Authority investigation
* United has agreed to pay a financial penalty of $2.25 million
* United accepted responsibility for certain conduct related to establishment of flight between Newark and Columbia
* "Agreed to continue to enhance its compliance, anti-bribery and anti-corruption program policies and procedures as appropriate"
* Resolution with United States Attorney's office for District of New Jersey in connection with Port Authority investigation
* Also agreed to continue to make annual reports of its compliance efforts
* U.S. Attorney's office to not prosecute co related to establishment of flight between Newark Liberty airport,Columbia Metropolitan airport
* Attorney's office to not prosecute company provided United complies with agreement for two years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
KUALA LUMPUR/BANGKOK, Jan 31 Seeking to capitalise on U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial new travel restrictions, companies and officials in Asia said they would target greater tourism and education ties with Muslims worried about the curbs.
TOKYO, Jan 31 The Bank of Japan plans to buy 410 billion yen ($3.61 billion) of Japanese government bonds with more than five to 10 years to maturity in its market operations next month, returning to its usual amount, the central bank said on Tuesday.