BRIEF-SES and Satcom Global sign an agreement for global ku-band network
* SES and Satcom Global sign an agreement for global Ku-band network Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
July 14 Great Basin Scientific Inc :
* Great basin announces preliminary Q2 2016 revenue and customer acquisition results
* Q2 revenue rose 38.7 percent to $729,000
* For Q2 of 2016, revenue was $728,957, an increase of 38.7% over Q2 of 2015
* Great basin scientific inc says installed customer base is 260 as of June 30, 2016, an increase of 126.1% over q2 of last year
* Says raising guidance for customer acquisition for both 2016 and 2017.
* "expect to see our revenue growth trajectory increase over coming months, particularly in second half of 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* SES and Satcom Global sign an agreement for global Ku-band network Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
KUALA LUMPUR/BANGKOK, Jan 31 Seeking to capitalise on U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial new travel restrictions, companies and officials in Asia said they would target greater tourism and education ties with Muslims worried about the curbs.
TOKYO, Jan 31 The Bank of Japan plans to buy 410 billion yen ($3.61 billion) of Japanese government bonds with more than five to 10 years to maturity in its market operations next month, returning to its usual amount, the central bank said on Tuesday.