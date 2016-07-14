BRIEF-SES and Satcom Global sign an agreement for global ku-band network
* SES and Satcom Global sign an agreement for global Ku-band network Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
July 14 Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Peregrine pharmaceuticals reports financial results for quarter and fiscal year ended april 30, 2016 and recent developments
* Q4 loss per share $0.05
* Q4 revenue $18.78 million versus i/b/e/s view $15.8 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Peregrine pharmaceuticals inc says analysis of data from sunrise phase iii trial ongoing with new clinical trials expected to commence late 2016 to early 2017
* Says Growing Biomanufacturing Demand Prompts Plans For Third Manufacturing Facility Expected To Be Commissioned By Mid 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
KUALA LUMPUR/BANGKOK, Jan 31 Seeking to capitalise on U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial new travel restrictions, companies and officials in Asia said they would target greater tourism and education ties with Muslims worried about the curbs.
TOKYO, Jan 31 The Bank of Japan plans to buy 410 billion yen ($3.61 billion) of Japanese government bonds with more than five to 10 years to maturity in its market operations next month, returning to its usual amount, the central bank said on Tuesday.