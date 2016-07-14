July 14 Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Peregrine pharmaceuticals reports financial results for quarter and fiscal year ended april 30, 2016 and recent developments

* Q4 loss per share $0.05

* Q4 revenue $18.78 million versus i/b/e/s view $15.8 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Peregrine pharmaceuticals inc says analysis of data from sunrise phase iii trial ongoing with new clinical trials expected to commence late 2016 to early 2017

* Says Growing Biomanufacturing Demand Prompts Plans For Third Manufacturing Facility Expected To Be Commissioned By Mid 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )