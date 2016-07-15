July 15 PNC Financial Services Group Inc
* PNC reports second quarter 2016 net income of $989
million, $1.82 diluted EPS
* Q2 earnings per share $1.82
* Net interest income of $2.1 billion for Q2 decreased $30
million, or 1 percent, compared with Q1
* Says net charge-offs were $134 million for Q2 and $149
million for Q1
* PNC Financial Services Group Inc says board of directors
raised quarterly dividend on common stock to 55 cents per share,
an increase of 4 cents per share
* Provision for credit losses declined to $127 million for
Q2 from $152 million in Q1
* PNC Financial Services Group Inc says pro forma
fully-phased in Basel III common equity tier 1 capital ratio was
an estimated 10.2 percent at June 30, 2016
* PNC Financial Services Group Inc says transitional Basel
III common equity tier 1 capital ratio was an estimated 10.6
percent at both June 30, 2016
* Says net interest margin was 2.70 percent for Q2 of 2016
compared with 2.75 percent for Q1
